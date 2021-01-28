BMO Capital Markets Boosts K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target to C$11.00

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital upped their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cormark upped their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial set a C$12.25 price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.35.

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock opened at C$7.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.80. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.55 and a 1-year high of C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$47.45 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

