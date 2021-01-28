Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th.

Blueknight Energy Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 72.4% over the last three years.

Shares of Blueknight Energy Partners stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $82.40 million, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 2.21. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.20.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $85.76 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Blueknight Energy Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

