Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Shares Down 8.3%

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) traded down 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.44 and last traded at $8.87. 1,798,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 995,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $5.60 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $133.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of -3.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.29. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 91.24%. The company had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Meredith L. Deutsch sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $39,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $44,618.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,895.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,260 shares of company stock worth $1,149,258 over the last three months. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 40.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 70.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

