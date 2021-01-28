Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan Sells 4,664 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 4,664 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $181,336.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,192 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,024.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Susan Seilheimer Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $55,520.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $26,520.00.

NYSE:BE opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.80. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $42.19.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Johnson Rice began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 247.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 433,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,412,000 after buying an additional 42,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

