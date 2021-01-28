Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Down 7.5%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) shares traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $53.05 and last traded at $56.17. 13,184,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 13,655,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.82 and a beta of 4.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.83.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 285.71%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $22,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,784,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 1,018.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 207,840 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,283,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,069,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter worth about $994,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter worth about $526,000. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

