Blancco Technology Group plc (BLTG.L) (LON:BLTG) Trading 2.6% Higher

Blancco Technology Group plc (BLTG.L) (LON:BLTG)’s stock price traded up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 241 ($3.15) and last traded at GBX 236 ($3.08). 52,326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 57,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($3.00).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 224.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 206.35. The company has a market cap of £188.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Blancco Technology Group plc (BLTG.L) Company Profile (LON:BLTG)

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile device diagnostics and data erasure services in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from servers, laptops, desktops, and drives; Blancco File Eraser, a file erasure software, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser, a data sanitization software that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, compactflash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Blancco Technology Group plc (BLTG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blancco Technology Group plc (BLTG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.