BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.19

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.19 and traded as high as $26.23. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 81,328 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 11.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BUI)

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

