BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.08

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.08 and last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 80.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,828,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,559,000 after acquiring an additional 814,335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,397,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,538,000 after buying an additional 56,484 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 193.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,204,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,838,000 after acquiring an additional 794,643 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MUC)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

