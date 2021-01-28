BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) CEO Laurence Fink Sells 2,800 Shares

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $697.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $721.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $636.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $788.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,754,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in BlackRock by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

