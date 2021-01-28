BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (BRGE.L) (LON:BRGE) Insider Paola Subacchi Buys 1,400 Shares

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (BRGE.L) (LON:BRGE) insider Paola Subacchi purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 545 ($7.12) per share, for a total transaction of £7,630 ($9,968.64).

On Tuesday, December 15th, Paola Subacchi bought 1,500 shares of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (BRGE.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, for a total transaction of £7,755 ($10,131.96).

LON BRGE opened at GBX 532 ($6.95) on Thursday. BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 271.14 ($3.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 548 ($7.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £448.60 million and a PE ratio of 23.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 527.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 477.12.

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is an investment trust engaged in portfolio investment. The Company’s objective is the achievement of capital growth, primarily through investment in a focused portfolio constructed from a combination of the securities of large, mid and small capitalization European companies, together with some investment in the developing markets of Europe.

