Black Diamond Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 22,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FREL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 890,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,935,000 after purchasing an additional 464,317 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 237,204 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,201,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,508,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 643,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,120,000 after buying an additional 61,670 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FREL traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.89. The company had a trading volume of 25,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,451. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.44. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $29.91.

