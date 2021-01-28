Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $6.54 on Thursday, reaching $382.41. 333,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,855,462. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $387.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $375.33 and a 200 day moving average of $350.60.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

