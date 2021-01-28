Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $11.38 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Black Diamond Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 5.2% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 33,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,000 after acquiring an additional 18,410 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,957,000 after buying an additional 58,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $4.56 on Thursday, reaching $258.97. The stock had a trading volume of 39,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,007. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.81. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $262.91.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

