Black Diamond Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $93.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,323. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.96. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $94.60.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

