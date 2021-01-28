BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Trading Up 5%

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) shares were up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.76 and last traded at $45.67. Approximately 2,362,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,375,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.49.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.63.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $3,086,020.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,262,943.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $325,001.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,682.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 51.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 88.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile (NYSE:BJ)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

