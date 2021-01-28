BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Trading Up 5%

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) shares were up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.76 and last traded at $45.67. Approximately 2,362,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,375,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.49.
Several analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.23.
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.63.
In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $3,086,020.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,262,943.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $325,001.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,682.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 51.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 88.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile (NYSE:BJ)
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.
