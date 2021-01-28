BitTorrent (BTT) Trading Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $351.77 million and $137.07 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008624 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00009469 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001274 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002546 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,940,118,810 coins. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

