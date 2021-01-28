BitCore (BTX) Reaches Market Cap of $4.29 Million

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 28th. BitCore has a market capitalization of $4.29 million and $1,794.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000740 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,162.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,345.10 or 0.04182166 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.70 or 0.00406371 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.02 or 0.01225096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.15 or 0.00522809 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 163.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.40 or 0.00424106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.46 or 0.00259500 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00023820 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,521,476 coins and its circulating supply is 18,020,517 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc

Buying and Selling BitCore

BitCore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

