Bitcoinus Achieves Market Cap of $3,479.15 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoinus token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $3,479.15 and $9.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,635.35 or 0.99448997 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00024770 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00025810 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000270 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000232 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 134.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003174 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

