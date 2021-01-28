Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 256,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,351,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 312.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

OTIS stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.23. The stock had a trading volume of 57,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,195. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $68.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.96.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OTIS. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

