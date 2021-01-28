Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,450 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.3% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,907 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded up $5.00 on Thursday, reaching $119.09. 133,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,558,827. The firm has a market cap of $95.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.58. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.