Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 620 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 128.6% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.90.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $8.69 on Thursday, reaching $428.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,518. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $422.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.45.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.