Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,039 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,335 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.1% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $35,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,792,598,000 after acquiring an additional 876,624 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,391,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,203,830,000 after buying an additional 108,176 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,349,244 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $833,982,000 after buying an additional 133,145 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092,367 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,790,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,121,151 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $398,009,000 after buying an additional 72,840 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $323,520.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,755,104.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,833. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COST traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $360.56. 93,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,142. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $367.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

