Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 583 SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $2.66 on Thursday, reaching $433.77. The company had a trading volume of 77,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,884. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $452.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.55.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.