Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Trading Down 9.6%

Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) traded down 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $11.04. 68,853,586 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 158,173,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.21.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNGO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital downgraded Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.70.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 510.42% and a negative return on equity of 749.14%. The business had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNGO. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 98.6% during the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 29,580 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Bionano Genomics by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 849,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 100,001 shares in the last quarter. 5.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.