Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.15

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.15 and traded as high as $4.43. Bio-Path shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 311,675 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BPTH shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Bio-Path from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a market cap of $18.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.02.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Path Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

