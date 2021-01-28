BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.50 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

BigCommerce stock opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $57.26 and a 12-month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder General Catalyst Gp V, Llc sold 981,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $64,568,674.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 911,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $59,988,374.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,689,517 shares of company stock worth $176,943,323 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,323,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,883,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,665,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

