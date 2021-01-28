Bfsg LLC Invests $1.03 Million in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STNE. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STNE shares. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. 140166 raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

Shares of STNE opened at $69.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.37. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $87.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.87 and a beta of 2.40.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.86. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $173.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.92 million. On average, equities analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

