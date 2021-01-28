Bfsg LLC Grows Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bfsg LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 179,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.52.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $123.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $135.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.77.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

