Bfsg LLC Buys 56 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $280.73 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $306.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.75 and its 200 day moving average is $233.93. The firm has a market cap of $88.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

In other Deere & Company news, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total value of $3,793,789.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

