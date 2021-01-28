Bfsg LLC Buys 247 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,986,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,695,000 after buying an additional 5,782,759 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 374.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,535,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,868,000 after buying an additional 2,789,630 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,656,000 after buying an additional 2,189,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,446,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,488,000 after buying an additional 1,348,367 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,500,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,045,000 after buying an additional 871,071 shares during the period.

BND opened at $87.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.94. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.291 dividend. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

