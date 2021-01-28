Bfsg LLC Acquires Shares of 78,703 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 78,703 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 684,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,682,000 after acquiring an additional 36,639 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in AT&T by 1,413.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 414.8% in the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 159,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $29.14 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average is $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $207.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays started coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.