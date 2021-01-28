Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%.

NYSE BHLB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.02. 3,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,010. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $31.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $865.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director D Jeffrey Templeton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,023.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

