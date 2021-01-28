Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%.
NYSE BHLB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.02. 3,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,010. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $31.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $865.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.20.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.
In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director D Jeffrey Templeton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,023.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile
Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.
