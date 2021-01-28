Berkshire Bank Sells 322 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Berkshire Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $6.86 on Thursday, hitting $382.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,855,462. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $375.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.60. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

