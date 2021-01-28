Berkshire Bank Sells 217 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Berkshire Bank reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,787 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. New Street Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.27.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $9.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $526.07. The company had a trading volume of 136,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,314,189. The company’s 50-day moving average is $528.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.99. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $325.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

