Berkshire Bank Sells 1,145 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Berkshire Bank lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,545 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,809 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,048 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 8,926.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,150,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,691,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.38. 482,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,766,566. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $212.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.24.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. HSBC decreased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

