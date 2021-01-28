Berkshire Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Berkshire Bank increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 48.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its position in Accenture by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 10,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture stock traded up $6.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $252.37. The stock had a trading volume of 39,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,223. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.25. The company has a market capitalization of $166.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total transaction of $664,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,490,224.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 8,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total transaction of $1,922,723.66. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,499.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,710,669 shares of company stock valued at $153,923,144 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, 140166 cut shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.20.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

