Berkshire Bank Invests $687,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Berkshire Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,644 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of FedEx by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of FedEx by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Cowen raised their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays upgraded FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

Shares of FDX traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $243.68. 42,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063,733. The company has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.50. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

