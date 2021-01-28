Berkshire Bank Has $257,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Berkshire Bank reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,130,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 4,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DUK traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.90. 42,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,311. The firm has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

