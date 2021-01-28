Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Down 8.4%

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) dropped 8.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $72.93 and last traded at $73.22. Approximately 1,871,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,113,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.95.

BLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Lights has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.20.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.77. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.22 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 159,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $13,184,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Marks sold 362,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $29,935,100.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,908,325 shares of company stock valued at $157,551,312 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

