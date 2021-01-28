Berenberg Bank Lowers Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target to $53.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EDVMF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDVMF opened at $19.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.00. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $30.33.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

