Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bandwidth from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Bandwidth from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.78.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $181.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.00. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.81 and a beta of 0.59. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $50.89 and a 12 month high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Bandwidth’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 47,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.63, for a total transaction of $7,016,079.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,917,965.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 90,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total value of $14,629,156.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,430.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,473 shares of company stock worth $40,818,100. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Bandwidth by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 209,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,141,000 after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

