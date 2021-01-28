Beowulf (BWF) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $31,980.00

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. In the last seven days, Beowulf has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Beowulf token can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Beowulf has a market capitalization of $13.14 million and approximately $31,980.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00052952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00130961 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00276967 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00069829 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00068111 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00037863 BTC.

Beowulf Profile

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. Beowulf’s official website is beowulfchain.com

Beowulf Token Trading

Beowulf can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beowulf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beowulf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

