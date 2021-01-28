Benz Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (BENZ)

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, Benz has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Benz coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Benz has a market cap of $922.69 and approximately $905.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00054783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00133881 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00285099 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00071168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00069311 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.14 or 0.00346600 BTC.

Benz Coin Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. The official website for Benz is eaglepay.io . Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Benz Coin Trading

Benz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

