Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) traded down 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.29 and last traded at $39.36. 889,849 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 809,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.19.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 542,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,718,948.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Hollister sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $9,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,763,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,925,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at $314,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,937,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

