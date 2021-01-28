Benchmark Protocol (MARK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $134,454.00

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded up 124% against the U.S. dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a total market cap of $3.67 million and approximately $134,454.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Benchmark Protocol token can currently be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00005046 BTC on major exchanges.

About Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 14,043,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,216,239 tokens. Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

Benchmark Protocol Token Trading

Benchmark Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

