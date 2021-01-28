Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond outpaced the industry in the past six months, courtesy solid online show since fourth quarter fiscal 2019. Further, the company’s digital unit gained from BOPIS and contactless curbside-pickup facilities. Also, the bottom line gained from improved margins and lower expenses. Moving on, it is on track with its three-year long store optimization efforts, which makes it well-positioned for a solid start to fiscal 2021. However, the company posted weak third-quarter fiscal 2020 results. COVID-related headwinds, including dismal store traffic, significant shipping constraints and increased freight expenses dented quarterly growth. Also, sale of non-core businesses and store closures weighed on sales. Going ahead, in-store traffic is likely to remain drab in fiscal fourth quarter.”

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.60.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $52.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.49. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 2.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $29,805.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,587.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $149,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,890.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 464.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.