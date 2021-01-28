Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $56.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 74.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond outpaced the industry in the past six months, courtesy solid online show since fourth quarter fiscal 2019. Further, the company’s digital unit gained from BOPIS and contactless curbside-pickup facilities. Also, the bottom line gained from improved margins and lower expenses. Moving on, it is on track with its three-year long store optimization efforts, which makes it well-positioned for a solid start to fiscal 2021. However, the company posted weak third-quarter fiscal 2020 results. COVID-related headwinds, including dismal store traffic, significant shipping constraints and increased freight expenses dented quarterly growth. Also, sale of non-core businesses and store closures weighed on sales. Going ahead, in-store traffic is likely to remain drab in fiscal fourth quarter.”

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BBBY. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.07.

NASDAQ:BBBY traded down $20.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,430,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,208,607. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 1,500 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $29,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 7,500 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,828 shares in the company, valued at $554,890.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,796,427 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $56,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,727 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,577,332 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,628,000 after purchasing an additional 892,670 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,316,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,733,285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $166,772,000 after purchasing an additional 724,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,972.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 640,109 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 627,490 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

