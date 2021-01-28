Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Peel Hunt upgraded Beazley from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of BZLYF remained flat at $$4.70 on Wednesday. Beazley has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average is $4.90.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

