Beacon Securities Weighs in on Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V)’s Q2 2021 Earnings (CVE:RVG)

Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) (CVE:RVG) – Beacon Securities lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) in a research report issued on Monday, January 25th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Beacon Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V)’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial lifted their target price on Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

CVE RVG opened at C$0.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09. Revival Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$0.33 and a one year high of C$1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.98.

Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) (CVE:RVG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03).

In other news, Director Wayne Hubert acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 133,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$96,773.09.

About Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V)

Revival Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold. It holds 100% interests in the Arnett Gold and Beartrack Gold projects located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and a 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

