Beacon Capital Management Inc. Has $144.81 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 477,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 6.3% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $144,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $86.85. 353,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,744,388. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.35 and a 200 day moving average of $82.10.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

